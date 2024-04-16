Virginia-based festival Dark Days Bright Nights has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Pageninetynine, Thou, Young Widows, Portrayal of Guilt, Kilara, Red Scare, NØ MAN, Pygmy Lush, Kowloon Walled City, Habak, Forn, Infant Island, Massa Nera, .GIf From God, Prisoner, Lagrimas, Respire, Porcelain, Goetia, Quiet Fear, Listless, Private Hell, and Northeast Regional will be playing the fest. Dark Days Bright Nights will take place September 13-15 at The Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia.
Previous StoryLaura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals announce USA and CA tour
Next StoryTours: Underoath announce 'They're Only Chasing Safety' 20th anniversary tour (North America)
Pg.99, Thou, NØ MAN, Respire, more to play Dark Days Bright Nights Festival
Thou announce new album, share "I Feel Nothing When You Cry”
NØ MAN release video for "Glitter and Spit"
Sparta, Gel, Mean Jeans, Portrayal of Guilt, more to play Smartpunk House 2024
NØ MAN: "March of Ides"
Respire announce ON and QC shows
Meth. announce spring tour dates (US)
Raein, Saetia, Jeromes Dream, NØ MAN, more to play New Friends Fest 2024
NØ MAN announce new album, release "Glitter and Spit"
Infant Island: "Kindling" (ft. Greet Death)