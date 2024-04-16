Underoath have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album They’re Only Chasing Safety which was released in 2024. The band will be performing the album in full on all dates along with a fan-voted set. Static Dress will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on April 17. Underoath will be touring Europe and the UK in June and released their album Voyeurist in 2022. Check out the dates below.