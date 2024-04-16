Underoath announce 'They're Only Chasing Safety' 20th anniversary tour (North America)

Underoath
by Tours

Underoath have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album They’re Only Chasing Safety which was released in 2024. The band will be performing the album in full on all dates along with a fan-voted set. Static Dress will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on April 17. Underoath will be touring Europe and the UK in June and released their album Voyeurist in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
9/18Norfolk, VAThe NorVa 
9/20New York, NYThe Palladium
 9/22Wallingford, CTThe Dome
 9/24Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
 9/26Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall 
9/27Worcester, MAThe Palladium 
9/28Baltimore, MDRams Head Live 
9/29Columbus, OHKemba Live
 10/1Detroit, MIThe Fillmore 
10/2Indianapolis, INThe Egyptian Room 
10/4Milwaukee, WIThe Eagles Ballroom
 10/5St. Louis, MOThe Pageant 
10/6Birmingham, ALFurnace Fest
 10/8Kansas City, MOThe Midland Theater 
10/9Minneapolis, MNMyth 
10/11Denver, COThe Summit
 10/13Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
 10/15Seattle, WAShowbox SODO
 10/16Portland, ORRevolution Hall 
10/19Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young
 10/20Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young
 10/22Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory 
10/25Sacramento, CAAce of Spades 
10/27San Diego, CASOMA
 10/28Phoenix, AZThe Marquee 
10/30Dallas, TXSouthside Music Hall
 11/18Austin, TXStubbs 
11/19Houston, TXHouse of Blues 
11/20Oklahoma City, OKDiamond Ballroom
 11/23Cincinnati, OHMegcorp
 11/24Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed 
11/26Des Moines, IAVal Air Ballroom 
11/27Green Bay, WIEpic Center 
11/29Grand Rapids, MI20 Monroe
 11/30Cleveland, OHAgora Ballroom 
12/1Toronto, ONHistory 
12/3Buffalo, NYRiverworks
 12/4Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom
 12/6Stroudsburg, PAThe Sherman Theater 
12/8Richmond, VAThe National 
12/9Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel 
12/10Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore
 12/13Tampa, FLJannus Landing