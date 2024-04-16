Underoath have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album They’re Only Chasing Safety which was released in 2024. The band will be performing the album in full on all dates along with a fan-voted set. Static Dress will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on April 17. Underoath will be touring Europe and the UK in June and released their album Voyeurist in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|9/18
|Norfolk, VA
|The NorVa
|9/20
|New York, NY
|The Palladium
|9/22
|Wallingford, CT
|The Dome
|9/24
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|9/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|9/27
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium
|9/28
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live
|9/29
|Columbus, OH
|Kemba Live
|10/1
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|10/2
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Egyptian Room
|10/4
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Eagles Ballroom
|10/5
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|10/6
|Birmingham, AL
|Furnace Fest
|10/8
|Kansas City, MO
|The Midland Theater
|10/9
|Minneapolis, MN
|Myth
|10/11
|Denver, CO
|The Summit
|10/13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|10/15
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SODO
|10/16
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|10/19
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young
|10/20
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young
|10/22
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|10/25
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|10/27
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA
|10/28
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Marquee
|10/30
|Dallas, TX
|Southside Music Hall
|11/18
|Austin, TX
|Stubbs
|11/19
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|11/20
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Diamond Ballroom
|11/23
|Cincinnati, OH
|Megcorp
|11/24
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|11/26
|Des Moines, IA
|Val Air Ballroom
|11/27
|Green Bay, WI
|Epic Center
|11/29
|Grand Rapids, MI
|20 Monroe
|11/30
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Ballroom
|12/1
|Toronto, ON
|History
|12/3
|Buffalo, NY
|Riverworks
|12/4
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|12/6
|Stroudsburg, PA
|The Sherman Theater
|12/8
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|12/9
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|12/10
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|12/13
|Tampa, FL
|Jannus Landing