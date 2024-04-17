Check out the new track by As For the Future!

Get your dancin' shoes on because we are debuting the new track by As for the Future!

As for the Future is new Brazilian/Nossa Nova influenced group headed by David Nagler. The group features an impressive array of musicians including vocalist Alexia Bomtempo, Mauro Refosco (David Byrne’s American Utopia, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Atoms for Peace), and Ryan Keberle (David Bowie, Maria Schneider Orchestra). The band takes classic Brazilian rhythms and styles and pushes them into space-age sonic drift. It's groovy and makes you feel like you're a real cool, sophisticated person. Plus, there is a trumpet solo that makes you feel like you are walking around Greenwich Village and maybe you'll run into someone like Andy Warhol or Dizzy Gillespie… or maybe you'll get mugged, but at least the soundtrack is super nice.

Speaking to Punknews, Nagler says "'Encyclopedia of Songs' is all about songwriting, taking what goes on in the world, from the profound and awe-inspiring to the personal and mundane, and turning it into something that you can sing and play. It’s about collective and creative expression, which can be accomplished with equal doses of enthusiasm and patience."

You can pre-order the band's new album right here and hear the new tune below, right now!