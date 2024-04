, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The Dopamines have announced two PA shows and one down in Dc. Those are all in early August. They also added that one show is a door deal (as opposed to a guarantee) so they need you to buy tickets so they can get paid. The band also reminded everyone that they have a new album on the horizon, but they did not offer more details than that. You can see the dates below.