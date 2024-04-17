Hawthorne Heights have announced US tour dates (ane one Ontario date) to celebrate 20 years as a band. They will be playing their debut album The Silence in Black and White in full on every date. Thursday, Saosin, Anberlin, I See Stars, Cartel, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, and This Wild Life will be joining them on select dates. The dates also include stops at their recently announced touring festival Is For Lovers. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|June 22
|Stateline, NV
|Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers
|June 23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Granary Live
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|June 24
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|June 27
|Milwaukee, WI
|Milwaukee Summerfest
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|June 28
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|June 29
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Intersection Outdoors
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|June 30
|Cleveland Heights, OH
|Cain Park
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 1
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 3
|Charleston, SC
|The Refinery
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 6
|Clearwater, FL
|The BayCare Sound
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 7
|Pompano Beach, FL
|Pompano Beach Amphitheater
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 9
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 10
|Greenville, SC
|The Foundry
|w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 11
|Asheville, NC
|Salvage Station
|w/Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 13
|Charleston, WV
|West Virginia Is For Lovers
|July 14
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 16
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|w/Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 17
|Wallingford, CT
|The Dome at Oakdale
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 20
|Manteo, NC
|OBX Is For Lovers
|July 21
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 23
|Knoxville, TN
|The Back Alley at Creekside
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 24
|Nashville, TN
|Skydeck
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 25
|Fort Wayne, IN
|The Clyde Theatre
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|July 27
|Sauget, IL
|Pop’s Is For Lovers
|July 28
|Rogers, AR
|The Walmart Amphitheater
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|August 3
|Hot Springs, AR
|Magic Springs Theme Park
|August 8
|St. Augustine, FL
|The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|w/Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 9
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 10
|Pensacola, FL
|The Handlebar Outdoors
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 12
|New Orleans, LA
|The Fillmore
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 13
|Katy, TX
|Home Run Dugout
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 14
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 16
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 17
|Eau Claire, WI
|Reverb Music Festival
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 18
|Superior, WI
|Earth Rider Fest Grounds
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 19
|Fargo, ND
|Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 21
|Green Bay, WI
|Epic Event Center
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 22
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|McGrath Amphitheatre
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 24
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Iowa Is For Lovers
|August 26
|Dallas, TX
|Toyota Music Factory
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 27
|San Antonio, TX
|Sunken Garden Theater
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 28
|Lubbock, TX
|Lonestar Events Center
|w/Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life
|August 31
|Los Angeles, CA
|California Is For Lovers
|September 1
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|w/Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|September 2
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel
|w/Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|September 5
|Memphis, TN
|Minglewood Hall
|w/Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|September 7
|Cincinnati, OH
|Ohio Is For Lovers
|September 8
|Pickering, ON
|Pickering Casino Resort
|w/ Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|September 10
|Bangor, ME
|Cross Insurance Center
|/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
|September 11
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
|September 12
|New York, NY
|Palladium Times Square
|/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
|September 13
|Harrisburg, PA
|XL Live Southside Stage
|/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
|September 14
|Wayland, NY
|FOrX Summer Stage
|/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
|September 15
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium
|/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life