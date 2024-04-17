Hawthorne Heights announce 20th anniversary tour

Hawthorne Heights
by Tours

Hawthorne Heights have announced US tour dates (ane one Ontario date) to celebrate 20 years as a band. They will be playing their debut album The Silence in Black and White in full on every date. Thursday, Saosin, Anberlin, I See Stars, Cartel, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, and This Wild Life will be joining them on select dates. The dates also include stops at their recently announced touring festival Is For Lovers. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
June 22Stateline, NVLake Tahoe Is For Lovers
June 23Salt Lake City, UTGranary Livew/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
 June 24Denver, COOgden Theatre w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
June 27Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Summerfest w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
June 28Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
June 29Grand Rapids, MIIntersection Outdoorsw/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
 June 30Cleveland Heights, OHCain Park w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 1Detroit, MIThe Fillmore w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 3Charleston, SCThe Refinery w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 6Clearwater, FLThe BayCare Sound w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 7Pompano Beach, FLPompano Beach Amphitheater w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 9Atlanta, GAThe Easternw/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
 July 10Greenville, SCThe Foundry w/I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 11Asheville, NCSalvage Stationw/Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 July 13Charleston, WVWest Virginia Is For Lovers
July 14Pittsburgh, PAStage AEw/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 July 16Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore w/Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
July 17Wallingford, CTThe Dome at Oakdalew/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 July 20Manteo, NCOBX Is For Lovers
 July 21Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
July 23Knoxville, TNThe Back Alley at Creeksidew/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 July 24Nashville, TNSkydeckw/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 July 25Fort Wayne, INThe Clyde Theatre w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
July 27Sauget, ILPop’s Is For Lovers
July 28Rogers, ARThe Walmart Amphitheaterw/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 August 3Hot Springs, ARMagic Springs Theme Park 
August 8St. Augustine, FLThe St. Augustine Amphitheatre w/Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 9Orlando, FLHouse of Bluesw/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
 August 10Pensacola, FLThe Handlebar Outdoorsw/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
 August 12New Orleans, LAThe Fillmore w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 13Katy, TXHome Run Dugout w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 14Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 16Kansas City, MOUptown Theater w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 17Eau Claire, WIReverb Music Festival w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 18Superior, WIEarth Rider Fest Grounds w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 19Fargo, NDOutdoors at Fargo Brewing w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 21Green Bay, WIEpic Event Center w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 22Cedar Rapids, IAMcGrath Amphitheatre w/Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
August 24Council Bluffs, IAIowa Is For Lovers
August 26Dallas, TXToyota Music Factoryw/Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life
 August 27San Antonio, TXSunken Garden Theater w/Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life
August 28Lubbock, TXLonestar Events Centerw/Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life
 August 31Los Angeles, CACalifornia Is For Lovers
September 1Phoenix, AZThe Van Burenw/Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 September 2Albuquerque, NMRevelw/Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
 September 5Memphis, TNMinglewood Hall w/Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
September 7Cincinnati, OHOhio Is For Lovers
September 8Pickering, ONPickering Casino Resort w/ Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
September 10Bangor, MECross Insurance Center/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
 September 11Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom /Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
September 12New York, NYPalladium Times Square /Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
September 13Harrisburg, PAXL Live Southside Stage /Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
September 14Wayland, NYFOrX Summer Stage /Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life
September 15Worcester, MAThe Palladium/Anberlin, Cartel, Stick To Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life