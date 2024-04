13 hours ago by Em Moore

Wristmeetrazor have released a live performance video for their song “Synthetic-51n”. The video is part of Lawnchair Youth’s LCY Uncut series and was shot and edited by Carlisle Jones. The song is off the band’s album Degeneration which was released earlier this year and we spoke with Justin Fornof about it last month. Wristmeetrazor are currently touring the US. Check out the video below.