Spiritual Cramp and White Reaper release song together, to release split

Spiritual Cramp and White Reaper have teamed up to release a new song. It is called “Whatever You Want Man” and is off their upcoming split which will be out on May 16 via Blue Grape Music. The bands have also announced a handful of shows together around the US for this June. Spiritual Cramp released their self-titled album, Spiritual Cramp , in 2023. White Reaper released their album Asking For A Ride in 2023. Check out the song below.