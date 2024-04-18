Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Winnipeg-based emo punks Screaming at Traffic! The video is for their new song “General Ken O.B.” and was filmed and edited by bassist Paul Colman. Speaking about the song and video the band said,



“The idea behind ‘General Ken O.B.’ is self-destruction. The perspective we're exploring is someone in the midst of a bender, trying to justify it to themselves. They start off almost regretful but quickly give in to their worst tendencies. I think it's something a lot of people do, and while exploring giving that thought process a voice, I imagined it'd be cynical, sarcastic, and maybe even a little tongue-in-cheek.

For the video, we originally had the idea of doing something super DIY, and we looked at other DIY type projects and decided the found footage horror motif fit really well with the song. The whole tune is about self-destruction, teetering on the edge of it, and giving into it, and we thought we could capture that thought with the idea of us disappearing one by one throughout the night. It was directed and edited by our bass player, Paul, and we just brainstormed how we could make something fun, kind of spooky, and as stripped down as possible. The entire thing was shot in one night, without a crew of any kind beyond the four of us.”