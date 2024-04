Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba has released a new single. It's called "New York Times Agrees with Fox" and it's off his upcoming album. The new album is called Kochtopus's Garden - Now That's What I Call Capitalism - The Musical and it's out May 1. The record is set as a musical that follows two song writing bots as they escape their owners and go on the run across the USA. You can hear the new single below.