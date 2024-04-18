The Babies reunite for at least two shows

The Babies (Cassie Ramone, Kevin Morby, Brian Schleyer, and Justin Sullivan) are reuniting for at least two shows. Those gigs are: September 18th at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles and September 24th at Warsaw in Brooklyn. These are the band's first shows in over ten years. They did not state new material is in the works, but in a press release, Cassie Ramone stated: "We’re making some sick new merch that I am stoked about. Other than that, I’m just hoping I can relearn the songs as well as I used to know them at this point!” We'll keep you updated.