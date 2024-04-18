Don't Forget to Leave a documentary about the prolific life of Tim Landers, song writer/guitarist of emo/pop punk band Transit, Misser, and Cold Collective have announced the world premiere of the film. The premiere will happen on April 27th in Stoneham, MA and will feature performances from Zac Eisenstein of Man Overboard, Joe Lacy of Transit, and Matthew Spence of The Stereo State/ WAiN. You can click here to grab a ticket to the event.
