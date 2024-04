Tomorrow, Melvins release their new album Tarantula Heart. The album was recorded in an unusual method- Buzz Osborne had drummers Dale Crover and Roy Mayorga (Nausea, Amebix, Soulfly, Ministry) lay down drums while Osbrone and Steven Mcdonald riffed. Osborne then erased everything except the drums, and built the album upwards from the drum parts whith new instrumentation. The band released a mini-documentary about this process, which you can see below.