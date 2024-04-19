Philly based punks Errth is heading out on a mini tour with Safety early May to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City. Errth contains current and former members of Aspiga, Public Serpents, Reunions, and [[Seeing Snakes]}. They released a two song EP in 2023.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|Thursday, May 2nd
|Salty's
|Lake Como, NJ
|w/ The Upfux
|Friday, May 3rd
|18th Ward Brewing
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/ Night Surf
|Saturday, May 4th
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sunday, May 5th
|Ortlieb's
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ Five Hundred Bucks and Tired Radio.