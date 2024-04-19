Errth / Safety (North East)

Philly based punks Errth is heading out on a mini tour with Safety early May to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City. Errth contains current and former members of Aspiga, Public Serpents, Reunions, and [[Seeing Snakes]}. They released a two song EP in 2023.

DateVenueLocationDetails
Thursday, May 2ndSalty'sLake Como, NJw/ The Upfux
Friday, May 3rd18th Ward BrewingBrooklyn, NYw/ Night Surf
Saturday, May 4thMr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAn
Sunday, May 5thOrtlieb'sPhiladelphia, PAw/ Five Hundred Bucks and Tired Radio.