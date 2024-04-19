We’re pleased to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for NYC based punk hardcore punk trio Scarboro. The band have created a music video for their latest single “New Normal” which was released in February via WTF Records. Directed by Chris Warner and starring Lily Mo Sheen (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) the video brings to life the internal struggle of confronting the darker side of mental illness. See below to check out the video.
“New Normal is about the anger and frustrations of dealing with severe depression and having to come to accept it as part of your day to day. But there’s an undertow of optimism in there as well. We gave Chris free reign on the video concept, and combined with the talents of Lily Mo Sheen, they managed to really capture that energy and tell that story visually,” Shi (Guitar/Vox).