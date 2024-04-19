Cross Dog announce new album, release “Hard Feelings” video

by Em Moore
Peterborough, Ontario-based hardcore punk band Cross Dog have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Hard Feelings and will be out on June 7 via Stomp Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hard Feelings” which was written and directed by Mikey Reid. Cross Dog released their album Hollow in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
All Hard Feelings Tracklist
Hard Feelings
Inside Job
Jane Roe
Obliterated
Enemy
Chokehold
Kill This
Collateral Damage
Dead Battery
Rodent