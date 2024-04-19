Cross Dog announce new album, release “Hard Feelings” video

Cross Dog
by

Peterborough, Ontario-based hardcore punk band Cross Dog have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Hard Feelings and will be out on June 7 via Stomp Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hard Feelings” which was written and directed by Mikey Reid. Cross Dog released their album Hollow in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

All Hard Feelings Tracklist

Hard Feelings

Inside Job

Jane Roe

Obliterated

Enemy

Chokehold

Kill This

Collateral Damage

Dead Battery

Rodent