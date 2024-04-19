Into It. Over It. announce new album, release “Bandolier”

Into It. Over It. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Interesting Decisions Into It. Over It Songs 2020-2023 and collects all of their recordings from that time including tracks that they released previously on splits along with three new songs. The record is also the first release with their current lineup of Adam Beck, Matthew Frank, Joseph George Shadid, and Evan Weiss. It will be released on May 2 via Big Scary Monsters and Storm Chasers LTD. The band has also released a new song called “Bandolier”. Into It. Over It released their album Figure in 2020. Check out the song below.