10 hours ago by Em Moore

French punks We Hate You Please Die have released a video for their new song “Adrenaline”. The video was directed and edited by Florent "Wudee" Dubois. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. We Hate You Please Die released their single Sorority / Control in 2023 and released their album Can’t Wait To Be Fine in 2021. Check out the video below.