Frail Body / State Faults (Western US and BC)

Frail Body
Frail Body and State Faults have announced West Coast tour dates together for July. Frail Body released Artificial Bouquet earlier this year. State Faults released their EP Moon Sign Gemini in 2020 and released their album Clairvoyant in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 06BricksLos Angeles, CA
Jul 07Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Jul 08The GriffinLas Vegas, NV
Jul 09415.BKFDBakersfield, CA
Jul 10Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA
Jul 11John Henry’sEugene, OR
Jul 12Mano OcultaPortland, OR
Jul 13Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Jul 14Bully’sVancouver, BC