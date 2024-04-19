Frail Body and State Faults have announced West Coast tour dates together for July. Frail Body released Artificial Bouquet earlier this year. State Faults released their EP Moon Sign Gemini in 2020 and released their album Clairvoyant in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 06
|Bricks
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 07
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 08
|The Griffin
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jul 09
|415.BKFD
|Bakersfield, CA
|Jul 10
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 11
|John Henry’s
|Eugene, OR
|Jul 12
|Mano Oculta
|Portland, OR
|Jul 13
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 14
|Bully’s
|Vancouver, BC