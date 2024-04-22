Anthony Green announces new solo album, shares “Megadeath” video

Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Doom. Spun and will be out on June 26 via Born Losers Records. A video for his new song “Megadeath” has also been released which was created by Adam Barabas, N.M.Pane, and Chris Radwanski. Anthony Green will be playing a handful of shows in Texas later this month and released Boom. Done in 2022. Check out the song, dates, and tracklist below.