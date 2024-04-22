Anthony Green announces new solo album, shares “Megadeath” video

Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Doom. Spun and will be out on June 26 via Born Losers Records. A video for his new song “Megadeath” has also been released which was created by Adam Barabas, N.M.Pane, and Chris Radwanski. Anthony Green will be playing a handful of shows in Texas later this month and released Boom. Done in 2022. Check out the song, dates, and tracklist below.
Doom. Spun. Tracklist
1. Megadeath
2. All Hours (feat. Moshtradamus / Death Barrier)
3. I Don't Want to Die By Strings (feat. Summer Swee-Singh)
4. 3am (feat. Prentiss)
5. Numb, But I Still Feel It
6. If I Wasn't Yours
7. Lude. Spun.
8. Megdub (feat. Moshtradamus / Death Barrier)
9. Funtimes in Babylon
10. I Have Dreamed of You So Much
11. Middle Of The Night
12. Don't Dance (Live at NOMAD)
13. Fucks Me Up (Moshtradamus / Death Barrier Remix)
|Date
|Venue
|City
|4/26
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|4/27
|RBC
|Dallas, TX
|4/28
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX