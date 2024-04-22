Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York-based punk band Bad Mary! The video is for their new version of “Better Days” and was directed by guitarist David Henderson. Speaking about the video David said,



”I’m never totally sure what I’m going to do with a video when we start shooting. I have a vague idea, like “Amanda in a game” … but it evolves on the day of the shoot as I see what kind of footage we’re getting. The great thing about being able to do green screen work is that as long as I make sure we get enough footage on the day we shoot; I can go away and make something work in my own time. I guess my brain has a plan somewhere, but it doesn’t always tell me what it is. So, the band shows up without too much of a clue about what we’re about to do. There’s a lot of trust there, which is great to have.”

Bassist Mike Staub said of the song,



”This song is about nothing going quite right. Early on I think we hit this point where our naturally sarcastic, cheeky mood started to seep into our music. It's a bit of a millennial battle cry, but we've all been there, right?”

Speaking about the song lead singer Amanda Mac added,



“’Better Days’ is a song about trying your hardest and just feeling like nothing is working out. We've all been there. We as people… we overthink, we feel paralyzed, we can feel like nothing is going our way - but the only thing to do is keep moving forward and hope that there are better (or maybe even betterER) days ahead. This song continues to mean more to me every day, and I love that it's been with us since the beginning.”

”Better Days” is off is off their upcoming Better(er) Days EP which features recorded and remixed versions of songs from their first album Better Days to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Better(er) Days will be out later this year. Watch the video below!