CNTS have announced tour dates for the US. They begin in May and run through June. CNTS released Thoughts and Prayers earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 09
|Chico, CA
|Naked Lounge
|May 10
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Hideaway
|May 11
|Bend, OR
|The Crawlspace
|May 12
|Seattle, WA
|Clock Out Lounge
|May 13
|Richland, WA
|Ray’s Golden Lion
|May 14
|Moscow, ID
|Mickey’s Gyros
|May 15
|Boise, ID
|El Korah Shrine (basement)
|May 16
|Salt Lake City, UT
|International Artist Lounge
|May 17
|Denver, CO
|Squirm Gallery
|May 18
|Kansas City, MO
|Farewell
|May 19
|Omaha, NE
|The Sydney
|May 20
|Cedar Falls, IA
|Octopus College Hill
|May 21
|Cincinnati, OH
|Northside Tavern
|May 22
|Akron, OH
|Buzzbin
|May 23
|Louisville, KY
|Portal
|May 24
|Milwaukee, WI
|Club Garibaldi
|May 25
|Madison, WI
|Mickeys
|May 26
|Green Bay, WI
|UFO Museum Record Store
|May 27
|Minneapolis, MN
|Caterwaul Festival
|May 28
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean (downstairs)
|May 30
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Run Off
|May 31
|Providence, RI
|Wes’ Rib House (upstairs)
|June 1
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds
|June 2
|Washington, DC
|Slash Run
|June 3
|Raleigh, NC
|School Kids Records
|June 4
|Atlanta, GA
|529
|June 5
|Birmingham, AL
|Trimtab Brewing
|June 6
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|June 7
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|June 8
|Houston, TX
|Ground Control
|June 9
|San Antonio, TX
|Lonesome Rose
|June 11
|Jerome, AZ
|Puscifer The Store
|June 12
|Tempe, AZ
|Yucca Tap Room
|June 27
|Oakland, CA
|Stork Club
|June 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Monty Bar