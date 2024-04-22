CNTS announce US tour dates

CNTS
by Tours

CNTS have announced tour dates for the US. They begin in May and run through June. CNTS released Thoughts and Prayers earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 09Chico, CANaked Lounge
May 10Portland, ORHawthorne Hideaway
May 11Bend, ORThe Crawlspace
May 12Seattle, WAClock Out Lounge
May 13Richland, WARay’s Golden Lion
May 14Moscow, IDMickey’s Gyros
May 15Boise, IDEl Korah Shrine (basement)
May 16Salt Lake City, UTInternational Artist Lounge
May 17Denver, COSquirm Gallery
May 18Kansas City, MOFarewell
May 19Omaha, NEThe Sydney
May 20Cedar Falls, IAOctopus College Hill
May 21Cincinnati, OHNorthside Tavern
May 22Akron, OHBuzzbin
May 23Louisville, KYPortal
May 24Milwaukee, WIClub Garibaldi
May 25Madison, WIMickeys
May 26Green Bay, WIUFO Museum Record Store
May 27Minneapolis, MNCaterwaul Festival
May 28Chicago, ILSubterranean (downstairs)
May 30Kalamazoo, MIRun Off
May 31Providence, RIWes’ Rib House (upstairs)
June 1Brooklyn, NYGold Sounds
June 2Washington, DCSlash Run
June 3Raleigh, NCSchool Kids Records
June 4Atlanta, GA529
June 5Birmingham, ALTrimtab Brewing
June 6Denton, TXRubber Gloves
June 7Austin, TXHotel Vegas
June 8Houston, TXGround Control
June 9San Antonio, TXLonesome Rose
June 11Jerome, AZPuscifer The Store
June 12Tempe, AZYucca Tap Room
June 27Oakland, CAStork Club
June 28Los Angeles, CAMonty Bar