Broken Head announces new album, releases “Bending Up”

Broken Head
Broken Head have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Morning Ends and will be out on May 31 on Sunday Drive Records. The band has also released a new song called “Bending Up”. Broken Head released A Wishful Thing in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

The Morning Ends Tracklist

1. In A Bubble (It’s All Different Now)

2. Spilled Milk

3. I Want Everything

4. Jupiter Rain

5. Smell The Roses

6. Piledriver

7. Sunday Morning Ride

8. Silverleaf

9. Bending Up