Broken Head announces new album, releases “Bending Up”

by Em Moore
Broken Head have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Morning Ends and will be out on May 31 on Sunday Drive Records. The band has also released a new song called “Bending Up”. Broken Head released A Wishful Thing in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Morning Ends Tracklist
1. In A Bubble (It’s All Different Now)
2. Spilled Milk
3. I Want Everything
4. Jupiter Rain
5. Smell The Roses
6. Piledriver
7. Sunday Morning Ride
8. Silverleaf
9. Bending Up