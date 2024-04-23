Watch the new video by The Mendozaz!

The Mendozaz
Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Toronto-based pop-punk trio The Mendozaz! The video is for their new song “I’d Rather Be Listening To The Mendozaz”. Speaking about the song, guitarist and vocalist Jonny said,

“Our exercise in the power of suggestion! The mighty fist of indoctrination! We wrote the catchiest chorus we could think of and are ready to inflict it upon the world. It’s almost a challenge. Can you make it all the way through the song without getting it stuck in your head? Will you wake up in the middle of the night compelled to put on our record? Are spinach burritos delicious or what? We threw subtlety out the window and are leaping feet-first into this social experiment.”

”I’d Rather Be Listening To The Mendozaz” will be on their upcoming album Loafers which will be out on June 7 via Cartridge Heart. Watch the video below!

DateCityVenue
April 27Niagara Falls, ONCamp Cataract
May 10London, ONPalasad SocialBowl
May 11Aylmer, ONMoore Ave Underground
May 24Oshawa, ONBrew Wizards
May 31Guelph, ONJimmy Jazz
June 08Toronto, ONThe Dock Ellis
June 21North Bay, ONThe Fraser