Alabama-based South Star Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Gwen Stefani, Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, Sublime, Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, TLC, Juvenile, Gin Blossoms, Candlebox, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Winona Fghter, Beck, Goo Goo Dolls, Bully, Ludacris, Big Boi, Pete Yorn, Vanessa Carlton, and Billy Allen and the Pollies will be playing the festival. South Star Festival will take place at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, AL on September 28-29.
