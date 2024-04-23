Flatspot World London, the festival put together by Flatspot Records, has announced its lineup for this year. Scowl, Chubby and The Gang, Jivebomb, Stiff Meds will be playing on June 15. Speed, Zulu, Higher Power, and Stereo Dynamite Records will be playing on June 16. Both shows will take place at The Dome in London, UK.
