Lambrini Girls have released a new song called “Body of Mine”. The song is available along with their previously released single “God’s Country” on 7-inch vinyl. Lambrini Girls will be touring North America starting in July (this run includes both headline shows and playing support for Amyl and The Sniffers on select dates) and will be touring the UK with IDLES in the fall. The band released their EP You’re Welcome in 2023. Check out the song below.