Fat Dog to release debut album, share “Running” video

Fat Dog have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Woof. and will be out on September 6 via Domino. The band has also released a video for their new song “Running” which was directed by Stephen Agnew. The video comes with a warning for flashing lights. Fat Dog will be touring Europe and North America starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sat. May 4Edinburgh, UKStag and Dagger 
Sun. May 5Glasgow, UKStag and Dagger
 Mon. May 6York, UKThe Fulford Arms
 Tue. May 7Hebden Bridge, UKTrades Club 
Wed. May 8Hull, UKThe Polar Bear
 Thu. May. 9Wrexham, UKFocus Wales
Fri. May 10Norwich, UKArts Centre 
Sat. May 11Reading, UKAre You Listening? 
Tue. May 14Exeter, UKCavern 
Wed. May 15Oxford, UKBullingdon 
Thu. May 16Bedford, UKEsquires 
Fri. May 17Le Havre, FRFoul Weather Festival 
Sat. May 18Saint-Brieuc, FRArt Rock 
Thu. May 23Margate, UKWhere Else? 
Sun. May 26Cardiff, UKCelebrate This Place Festival 
Mon. May 27-Sun. June 2Barcelona, ESPrimavera A La Ciutat 
Fri. May 31-Sun. Jun. 2Mannheim, DEMaifeld Derby 
Wed. June 26-Sun. June 30Somerset, UKGlastonbury Festival 
Sat. Jul. 6Belfort, FREurockéennes 
Wed. July. 10-Sat. July 13Træna, NOTrӕnafestivalen 
Thu. July 11- Sat. July 13Normandy, FRPete The Monkey Festival 
Thu. July 25-Sun. July 28Suffolk, UKLatitude Festival
 Fri. July 26-Sun. July 28Oxfordshire, UKTruck Festival 
Mon. Jul. 29North Yorkshire, UKDeer Shed
 Thu. Aug. 8-Sun. Aug. 11Sicily, ITYpsigrock Festival 
Fri. Aug. 16Brittany, FRLa Route Du Rock 
Sat. Aug. 17Biddinghuizen, NLLowlands Festival
 Sun. Aug. 18Hasselt, BEPukkelpop Festival
 Sat. Aug. 31Manchester, UKManchester Psych Fest 
Thu. Sept. 12-Sun. Sept. 15Trento, ITPoplar Festival 
Sat. Sept. 28Sheffield, UKFloat Along Festival 
Thu. Oct. 3Rouen, FRLe 106 
Tue. Oct. 8Nijmegen, NLDoornroosje
 Wed. Oct. 9Groningen, NLVERA 
Thu. Oct. 10Brussels, BEBotanique
 Fri. Oct. 11Amsterdam, NLSkatecafe 
Sat. Oct 12Tilburg, NL,Here’s the Thing Festival 
Mon. Oct. 14Cologne, DEBumann & Sohn 
Tue. Oct. 15Hamburg, DEMolotow 
Wed. Oct. 16Berlin, DEUrban Spree 
Sat. Oct. 19Toronto, ONThe Baby G
 Mon. Oct. 21Washington, DCSongbyrd
 Tue. Oct. 22Ridgewood, NYTV Eye 
Thu. Oct. 24Chicago, ILThe Empty Bottle 
Sat. Oct. 26Seattle, WABlack Lodge
 Sun. Oct. 27Portland, ORPolaris Hall 
Tue. Oct. 29San Francisco, CAPopscene - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
 Wed. Oct. 30Los Angeles, CAZebulon 
Thu. Nov. 7Dublin, IEThe Grand Social 
Fri. Nov. 8Belfast, UKEmpire Music Hall 
Sat. Nov. 9Glasgow, UKStereo
 Sun. Nov. 10Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club 
Tue. Nov. 12Nottingham, UKRescue Rooms 
Wed. Nov. 13Manchester, UKBand On The Wall 
Thu. Nov. 14Sheffield, UKCrookes Social Club
 Fri. Nov. 15Bristol, UKThekla 
Sat. Nov. 16Birmingham, UKMama Roux’s 
Sun. Nov. 17Cardiff, UKClwb Ifor Bach 
Thu. Nov. 21Southampton, UKPapillon 
Fri. Nov. 22Brighton, UKPatterns 
Sat. Nov. 23London, UKO2 Forum Kentish Town