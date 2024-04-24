Fat Dog to release debut album, share “Running” video

by Em Moore
Fat Dog have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Woof. and will be out on September 6 via Domino. The band has also released a video for their new song “Running” which was directed by Stephen Agnew. The video comes with a warning for flashing lights. Fat Dog will be touring Europe and North America starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sat. May 4
|Edinburgh, UK
|Stag and Dagger
|Sun. May 5
|Glasgow, UK
|Stag and Dagger
|Mon. May 6
|York, UK
|The Fulford Arms
|Tue. May 7
|Hebden Bridge, UK
|Trades Club
|Wed. May 8
|Hull, UK
|The Polar Bear
|Thu. May. 9
|Wrexham, UK
|Focus Wales
|Fri. May 10
|Norwich, UK
|Arts Centre
|Sat. May 11
|Reading, UK
|Are You Listening?
|Tue. May 14
|Exeter, UK
|Cavern
|Wed. May 15
|Oxford, UK
|Bullingdon
|Thu. May 16
|Bedford, UK
|Esquires
|Fri. May 17
|Le Havre, FR
|Foul Weather Festival
|Sat. May 18
|Saint-Brieuc, FR
|Art Rock
|Thu. May 23
|Margate, UK
|Where Else?
|Sun. May 26
|Cardiff, UK
|Celebrate This Place Festival
|Mon. May 27-Sun. June 2
|Barcelona, ES
|Primavera A La Ciutat
|Fri. May 31-Sun. Jun. 2
|Mannheim, DE
|Maifeld Derby
|Wed. June 26-Sun. June 30
|Somerset, UK
|Glastonbury Festival
|Sat. Jul. 6
|Belfort, FR
|Eurockéennes
|Wed. July. 10-Sat. July 13
|Træna, NO
|Trӕnafestivalen
|Thu. July 11- Sat. July 13
|Normandy, FR
|Pete The Monkey Festival
|Thu. July 25-Sun. July 28
|Suffolk, UK
|Latitude Festival
|Fri. July 26-Sun. July 28
|Oxfordshire, UK
|Truck Festival
|Mon. Jul. 29
|North Yorkshire, UK
|Deer Shed
|Thu. Aug. 8-Sun. Aug. 11
|Sicily, IT
|Ypsigrock Festival
|Fri. Aug. 16
|Brittany, FR
|La Route Du Rock
|Sat. Aug. 17
|Biddinghuizen, NL
|Lowlands Festival
|Sun. Aug. 18
|Hasselt, BE
|Pukkelpop Festival
|Sat. Aug. 31
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Psych Fest
|Thu. Sept. 12-Sun. Sept. 15
|Trento, IT
|Poplar Festival
|Sat. Sept. 28
|Sheffield, UK
|Float Along Festival
|Thu. Oct. 3
|Rouen, FR
|Le 106
|Tue. Oct. 8
|Nijmegen, NL
|Doornroosje
|Wed. Oct. 9
|Groningen, NL
|VERA
|Thu. Oct. 10
|Brussels, BE
|Botanique
|Fri. Oct. 11
|Amsterdam, NL
|Skatecafe
|Sat. Oct 12
|Tilburg, NL,
|Here’s the Thing Festival
|Mon. Oct. 14
|Cologne, DE
|Bumann & Sohn
|Tue. Oct. 15
|Hamburg, DE
|Molotow
|Wed. Oct. 16
|Berlin, DE
|Urban Spree
|Sat. Oct. 19
|Toronto, ON
|The Baby G
|Mon. Oct. 21
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|Tue. Oct. 22
|Ridgewood, NY
|TV Eye
|Thu. Oct. 24
|Chicago, IL
|The Empty Bottle
|Sat. Oct. 26
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|Sun. Oct. 27
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|Tue. Oct. 29
|San Francisco, CA
|Popscene - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
|Wed. Oct. 30
|Los Angeles, CA
|Zebulon
|Thu. Nov. 7
|Dublin, IE
|The Grand Social
|Fri. Nov. 8
|Belfast, UK
|Empire Music Hall
|Sat. Nov. 9
|Glasgow, UK
|Stereo
|Sun. Nov. 10
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club
|Tue. Nov. 12
|Nottingham, UK
|Rescue Rooms
|Wed. Nov. 13
|Manchester, UK
|Band On The Wall
|Thu. Nov. 14
|Sheffield, UK
|Crookes Social Club
|Fri. Nov. 15
|Bristol, UK
|Thekla
|Sat. Nov. 16
|Birmingham, UK
|Mama Roux’s
|Sun. Nov. 17
|Cardiff, UK
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Thu. Nov. 21
|Southampton, UK
|Papillon
|Fri. Nov. 22
|Brighton, UK
|Patterns
|Sat. Nov. 23
|London, UK
|O2 Forum Kentish Town