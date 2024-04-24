Truth Cult have announced that they will be canceling their upcoming European tour with Thirdface and will be disbanding. The band released an Instagram post which reads in part,



”unfortunately due to some circumstances, we will have to cancel our European tour. and with that being said, we playing two shows in May that will be our last ones as Truth Cult. […]thanks everyone for making these past almost 6 years awesome. shout out to everyone who has helped along the way, and all the folks who fucked w it. hope to see you soon.”

The band will be playing two final shows - May 24 at Metro Gallery in Baltimore, Maryland with Polarview, Geeker, and Bubbler One, and May 25 at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, Maryland with J. Robbins. Truth Cult released their final album Walk The Wheel in 2023. See the post in full below.