15 hours ago by Em Moore

Her Head's On Fire, the band which features members of Saves The Day, Garrison, Small Brown Bike, and The Bomb, has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Strange Desires and will be out on July 16 via Iodine Recordings. The band has also released a video for their new song “Why Are We Alone”. Her Head’s On Fire released College Rock and Clove Cigarettes in 2022. Check out the video below.