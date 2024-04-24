Upchuck to re-release 'Sense Yourself', share new video and US tour dates

Upchuck
by

Upchuck have announced that they will be re-releasing their debut album Sense Yourself which was originally released in 2022. The album has been remixed by Ty Segall and will be out on May 31 via Famous Class. The band has also released a video for the remixed version of “Upchuck” which was filmed by Rebecca Shenfeld and Carson Dover. Upchuck will be touring touring Europe and the UK along with the US starting in the spring and released their album Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
04-25Atlanta, GAAisle 5
05-17Eindhoven, NLStroomhuis (w/ The Covids)
05-18Amsterdam, NLLondon Calling Festival
05-19Brussels, BEBotanique
05-21Paris, FRPoint Éphémère (w/ Gut Health)
05-22Lille, FRL'Aeronef (w/ Gut Health)
05-24Angers , FRLevitation Festival
05-25London, UKWide Awake Festival
05-28Bristol, UKDareshack (w/ Handcuff)
05-29Manchester, UKYES (w/ Handcuff)
05-30Glasgow, UKHug & Pint (w/ Handcuff)
05-31Leeds, UKHyde Park Book Club (w/ Handcuff)
06-01London, UKShacklewell Arms (w/ Handcuff)
06-02Brighton, UKGreen Door Store (w/ Handcuff)
06-05Hasselt, BEFarmm
06-06Tournai, BEWater Moulin
06-07Hilvarenbeek, NLBest Kept Secret Festival
07-11Richmond, VAThe Camel
07-12Brooklyn, NYElsewhere Zone 1
07-24Washington, DCDC9
07-25Durham, NCMotorco
07-26Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavern
08-01-04Happy Valley, ORPickathon 2024
08-30La Tour-de-Peliz, CHNox Orae Festival
08-31Birmingham, UKSupersonic Festival
09-01Larmer Tree, UKEnd of the Road Festival
10-25Brooklyn, NYWarsaw (w/ OSEES)
10-28Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel (w/ OSEES)
10-29Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse (w/ OSEES)