Upchuck to re-release 'Sense Yourself', share new video and US tour dates

Upchuck have announced that they will be re-releasing their debut album Sense Yourself which was originally released in 2022. The album has been remixed by Ty Segall and will be out on May 31 via Famous Class. The band has also released a video for the remixed version of “Upchuck” which was filmed by Rebecca Shenfeld and Carson Dover. Upchuck will be touring touring Europe and the UK along with the US starting in the spring and released their album Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.