SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Callous Daoboys / Roman Candle / Omerta / Blind Equation (US and ON)

SeeYouSpaceCowboy
by Tours

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced tour dates for the US and Toronto. The Callous Daoboys and Roman Candle will be joining them on all dates with Omerta and Blind Equation joining them on select dates. SeeYouSpaceCowboy released their album Coupe De Grace earlier this month and are currently touring North America with Better Lovers. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
7/16Mesa, AZNile Theaterw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/17Albuquerque, NMLaunchpadw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/19Dallas, TXTreesw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/20San Antonio, TXThe Rock Boxw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/21Houston, TXWarehouse Live Midtownw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/23Orlando, FLAbbeyw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/24Jacksonville, FLUnderbellyw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/25Tampa, FLOrpheumw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/26Atlanta, GAMasquerade (Hell)w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/27Greensboro, NCHangar 1819w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/28Nashville, TNBasement Eastw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/30Richmond, VACanal Clubw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
7/31Baltimore, MDOttobarw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/2New York, NYElsewherew/Callous Daoboys, Blind Equation, Roman Candle
8/3Cambridge, MAMiddle East (Downstairs)w/Callous Daoboys, Blind Equation, Roman Candle
8/6Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Undergroundw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/7Lakewood, OHMahall’sw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/9Detroit, MIThe Shelterw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/10Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/13Denver, COBluebirdw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/14Salt Lake City, UTKilbyw/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
8/16Berkeley, CACornerstonew/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle