SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced tour dates for the US and Toronto. The Callous Daoboys and Roman Candle will be joining them on all dates with Omerta and Blind Equation joining them on select dates. SeeYouSpaceCowboy released their album Coupe De Grace earlier this month and are currently touring North America with Better Lovers. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|7/16
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Theater
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/17
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/19
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/20
|San Antonio, TX
|The Rock Box
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/21
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live Midtown
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/23
|Orlando, FL
|Abbey
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/24
|Jacksonville, FL
|Underbelly
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/25
|Tampa, FL
|Orpheum
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/26
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade (Hell)
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/27
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/28
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/30
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|7/31
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/2
|New York, NY
|Elsewhere
|w/Callous Daoboys, Blind Equation, Roman Candle
|8/3
|Cambridge, MA
|Middle East (Downstairs)
|w/Callous Daoboys, Blind Equation, Roman Candle
|8/6
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Preserving Underground
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/7
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahall’s
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/9
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/10
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/13
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/14
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
|8/16
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone
|w/Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle