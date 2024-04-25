MakeWar to release new album, share “Tell Me” video

by Em Moore
MakeWar have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Paradoxical Theory of Change and will be out on June 28 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tell Me” which was released by Joaquin Salim. MakeWar are currently playing some East Coast shows and released their EP Stay in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
A Paradoxical Theory of Change Tracklist
Magic Worlds
Underachiever
Goodbye to All That
P.A.N.
Skate
Tell Me
Enemy
Discord
Not Today
Idols
Dark Thoughts
This Fucking Year