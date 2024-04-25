Stand Still announce new album, share “In the Dying Light of a Setting Sun” video

by Em Moore
Stand Still have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Steps Ascending and will be out on June 14 via DAZE. The band has also released a video for their new song “In the Dying Light of a Setting Sun” which was directed by Tom Flynn. Stand Still will be touring the East Coast with Inner Love in May and released their EP In A Moment’s Notice in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Steps Ascending Tracklist
Avoiding The Intersection
In the Dying Light of a Setting Sun
Steps Ascending
In My Blood
Dust (ft. Kristian Hallbert of Crime In Stereo)
We Know the Score (ft. Michael Smith of Pain Of Truth)
Mysticism
Gridlock Apocalypse
Tower of Gold
Fourth Wall