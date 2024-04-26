Fishbone fractures, only Angelo and Chris Dowd still in the band

In a large feature at Q, it has been revealed that Fishbone has fractured. According to founding member Chris Dowd, working with fellow founding member Norwood Fisher became untenable as Fisher attempted to take total control of the band. After months of letters between the two sides (Down and singer Angelo Moore on one side, Fisher and co-founder Walter Kibby on the other), the band fractured. The article was not exactly clear on why Moore and Dowd remained in the band while Fisher and Kibby left (as opposed to visa-versa, considering the article pitches Dowd as having control over the group) but the band issued a somewhat vague statement that you can read below. Interestingly, Dowd did somewhat suggest that he hopes everyone can reconcile in the future.