Check out the new track by Small!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Small!

Atlanta's Small make crunchy, loud kinda grungy music about banging and being miserable. Their new tune, "KMS-TV" opens with a metal worthy stomp before the band breaks down into a Nirvana-meets-Jesus and Mary Chain smash. It's loud and buzzy and freaky.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Samm Severin said “A lot of our songs are about fucking but this one isn’t. This song is not for the lovers, it’s for the lovers who got stuck being loners."

Fight Your Way Inside Me is out June 14 and you can pre-order it here! Meanwhile, check out the new tune below, right now!