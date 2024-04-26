Joe Gittleman of Bossstones to release debut solo record, shares “Plastered In The Rafters”

Joe Gittleman
Joe Gittleman, formerly of Mighty Mighty Bosstones, has announced that he will be releasing his debut solo album. It is called Hold Up and will be out on June 21 via Bad Time Records. A new song called “Plastered In The Rafters” has also been released. Joe Gittleman released a split with Bad Operation in 2023 called Wavebreaker 4. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Hold Up Tracklist

Plastered in The Rafters

Glimmer

Hold Up

Red Polaroid Eyes

I Shoulda Known

There or Thereabouts

No Reaction

Treadmill

Fool Heart

Chores

Asked Politely To Leave

For The Love of Gino Mäder