Alternative Tentacles has announced a new installment of TentacleFest. This segment is part of Denver Colorado's Levitt Pavilion Summer Free Concert Series. The free show will be Friday, August 30th and features Tsunami Bomb and Kultur Shock, with Denver locals Wheelchair Sports Camp, and Dead Pioneers. Jello Biafra himself will host the event.