Snõõper announce summer tour (US and Canada)

SnÃµÃµper
by Tours

Snõõper have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. The shows will run through July. Snõõper will be releasing their split with Poision Affair in the summer and released their album Super Snõõper in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Fri-Jul-12Asheville, NCEulogy (w/ Mutant Strain)
Sat-Jul-13Charlotte, NCSnug Harbor (w/ Mutant Strain, Paint Fumes)
Sun-Jul-14Richmond, VACobra Cabana (w/ True Body, Pyrex)
Mon-Jul-15Baltimore, MDOttobar (w/ Pyrex, Doubt, Pearl)
Tue-Jul-16Brooklyn, NYElsewhere Rooftop
Wed-Jul-17Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda’s (w/ Fib, Gen Gap, Destructos)
Thu-Jul-18Boston, MAArts at the Armory
Fri-Jul-19Kingston, NYTubbys
Sat-Jul-20Montreal, QCL’Escogriffe (w/ Retail Simps, Pressure Pin)
Sun-Jul-21Toronto, ONThe Garrison (w/ Luge, Susans)
Tue-Jul-23Detroit, MIThird Man (w/ Day Residue)
Wed-Jul-24Fort Wayne, INThe Brass Rail
Thu-Jul-25Pittsburgh, PABottlerocket Social Club
Sat-Jul-27Nelsonville, OHNelsonville Music Festival (w/ Killer Mike)
Mon-Jul-29Milwaukee, WICactus Club
Tue-Jul-30Chicago, ILEmpty Bottle