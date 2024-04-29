Snõõper have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. The shows will run through July. Snõõper will be releasing their split with Poision Affair in the summer and released their album Super Snõõper in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Fri-Jul-12
|Asheville, NC
|Eulogy (w/ Mutant Strain)
|Sat-Jul-13
|Charlotte, NC
|Snug Harbor (w/ Mutant Strain, Paint Fumes)
|Sun-Jul-14
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana (w/ True Body, Pyrex)
|Mon-Jul-15
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar (w/ Pyrex, Doubt, Pearl)
|Tue-Jul-16
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere Rooftop
|Wed-Jul-17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda’s (w/ Fib, Gen Gap, Destructos)
|Thu-Jul-18
|Boston, MA
|Arts at the Armory
|Fri-Jul-19
|Kingston, NY
|Tubbys
|Sat-Jul-20
|Montreal, QC
|L’Escogriffe (w/ Retail Simps, Pressure Pin)
|Sun-Jul-21
|Toronto, ON
|The Garrison (w/ Luge, Susans)
|Tue-Jul-23
|Detroit, MI
|Third Man (w/ Day Residue)
|Wed-Jul-24
|Fort Wayne, IN
|The Brass Rail
|Thu-Jul-25
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Bottlerocket Social Club
|Sat-Jul-27
|Nelsonville, OH
|Nelsonville Music Festival (w/ Killer Mike)
|Mon-Jul-29
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|Tue-Jul-30
|Chicago, IL
|Empty Bottle