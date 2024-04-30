Listen to SUBB and Mudie cover The Muffs!

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new Muffs cover by Montreal-based bands SUBB and Mudie! The cover is for “Outer Space” which originally appeared on the Muffs’ 1997 album Happy Birthday to Me. Speaking about the decision to cover the Muffs and this track specifically, they said,



"Without The Muffs, there would be no pop punk. Deeply rooted in our DNAs, The Muffs 1997’s pop punk hit song ‘Outer Space’ was an obvious choice for the first electro upbeat single of our unlikely duo.”

Br>SUBB and Mudie’s “Outer Space” cover will be on their upcoming Cat Songs EP which is a tribute to the late Kim Shattuck of The Muffs. The EP will be out on June 21 via Thousand Island Records. Listen to the new track below!