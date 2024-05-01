Loud Women Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Baby Said, Bangzz, Berry Galazka, CHERYM, Bridget, Bugeye, Chole Hawes and the Holy Claws, Desert Sharks, Deuxes, I, Doris, Murder Club, Slut Magic, The Amniotics, Venior, Yacko, Zhariah, and Zoe Sky Jordan will be playing the festival. Loud Women Fest will take place at Rich Mix in London, UK on September 7.
