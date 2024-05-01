On April 29, New Brunswick’s Jon McKiel played at The Baby G in Toronto, Ontario. Louie Short opened the show. Jon McKiel will be releasing their new album Hex on May 3 and released Bobby Joe Hope in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.