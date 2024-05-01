SPEED announce debut album, release “REAL LIFE LOVE” video

SPEED have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called ONLY ONE MODE and will be out on July 12 via Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “REAL LIFE LOVE” which was directed by Jim Siow, Jack Rudder, and Thomas Elliott and is dedicated to the memory of Tahmid “Ladstreet” Nurullah. SPEED are currently ttouring North America with Knocked Loose and released their EP Gang Called Speed in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

ONLY ONE MODE Tracklist

REAL LIFE LOVE

DON’T NEED

NO LOVE BUT FOR OUR OWN

ONLY FOES…

THE FIRST TEST

KILL CAP

SEND THEM 2 SYDNEY

SHUT IT DOWN

I MEAN IT

CAUGHT IN A CRAZE