Posted by 8 hours ago

Hellcat Records has teamed up with Nascar Aloe for the next installment in their Hellcat Singles Club series. The song is called “Legacy of Terror” and was produced by Tim Armstrong. Nascar Aloe wrote the song and TJ Rivera mixed it. Nascar Aloe released SPEED earlier this year. Check out the song below.