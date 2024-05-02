Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Winnipeg-based punk rockers Screaming At Traffic! The video is for their new song “Forsythia” and was host and edited by Travis Anema. Speaking about the song vocalist and guitarist Duncan Murta said,



”’Forsythia’ started out as a song about being locked indoors during the long winter months, and the self-imposed loneliness that comes with all of that. I was going to show it to the band when we came back from our March 2020 tour, but then lockdowns happened and the song took on a different meaning to me. I hope someone gets the weird reference the title is making, in regards to the pandemic.”

”Forsythia” is off Screaming At Traffic’s upcoming album If you play these songs at a party, you’ll bum everyone out which will be out on May 4 and you can pre-order it right here. The band will be playing Turbo Haus as part of Pouzza Fest on May 17 in Montreal, Quebec. Watch the video below!