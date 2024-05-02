Illuminati Hotties release new song, announce North American tour

Illuminati Hotties
by Tours

Illuminati Hotties have released a new song. It is called “Can’t Be Still” and appears to be a standalone single. It is out via Sarah Tudzin’s Hopeless Records imprint Snack Shack Tracks. Illuminati Hotties has also announced North American tour dates for this fall with Daffo and Maddie Ross joining them on select dates. Illuminati Hotties released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
09/25Santa Ana, CAConstellation Roomw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
09/26San Diego, CACasbahw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
09/28San Francisco, CAThe Chapelw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
09/29Sacramento, CAGoldfield Trading Postw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
10/01Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
10/02Vancouver, BCThe Biltmore Cabaretw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
10/03Seattle, WANeumosw/Daffo, Maddie Ross
10/04Boise, IDNeuroluxw/Daffo
10/05Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/Daffo
10/06Denver, COLarimer Loungew/Daffo
10/08St. Paul, MNTurf Clubw/Daffo
10/09Milwaukee, WIVivariumw/Daffo
10/10Chicago, ILLincoln Hallw/Daffo
10/11Hamtramck, MIThe Sanctuaryw/Daffo
10/12Toronto, ONLongboat Hallw/Daffo
10/13Montreal, QCCabaret Foufsw/Daffo
10/15South Burlington, VTHigher Ground Showcase Loungew/Daffo
10/16Cambridge, MAThe Sinclairw/Daffo
10/17Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Churchw/Daffo
10/18New York, NYBowery Ballroomw/Daffo
10/19Washington, DCBlack Catw/Daffo
10/20Durham, NCMotorco Music Hallw/Daffo
10/22Nashville, TNThe Endw/Daffo
10/23Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Purgatory)w/Daffo
10/26Dallas, TXClub Dadaw/Daffo
10/27/24Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)w/Daffo
10/29Santa Fe, NMTumbleroot Brewery and Distilleryw/Daffo
10/30Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Loungew/Daffo
11/01Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroomw/Daffo