Illuminati Hotties have released a new song. It is called “Can’t Be Still” and appears to be a standalone single. It is out via Sarah Tudzin’s Hopeless Records imprint Snack Shack Tracks. Illuminati Hotties has also announced North American tour dates for this fall with Daffo and Maddie Ross joining them on select dates. Illuminati Hotties released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the song and tour dates below.