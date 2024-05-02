Illuminati Hotties have released a new song. It is called “Can’t Be Still” and appears to be a standalone single. It is out via Sarah Tudzin’s Hopeless Records imprint Snack Shack Tracks. Illuminati Hotties has also announced North American tour dates for this fall with Daffo and Maddie Ross joining them on select dates. Illuminati Hotties released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|09/25
|Santa Ana, CA
|Constellation Room
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|09/26
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|09/28
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|09/29
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|10/01
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|10/02
|Vancouver, BC
|The Biltmore Cabaret
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|10/03
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|w/Daffo, Maddie Ross
|10/04
|Boise, ID
|Neurolux
|w/Daffo
|10/05
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/Daffo
|10/06
|Denver, CO
|Larimer Lounge
|w/Daffo
|10/08
|St. Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|w/Daffo
|10/09
|Milwaukee, WI
|Vivarium
|w/Daffo
|10/10
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|w/Daffo
|10/11
|Hamtramck, MI
|The Sanctuary
|w/Daffo
|10/12
|Toronto, ON
|Longboat Hall
|w/Daffo
|10/13
|Montreal, QC
|Cabaret Foufs
|w/Daffo
|10/15
|South Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
|w/Daffo
|10/16
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/Daffo
|10/17
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|w/Daffo
|10/18
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/Daffo
|10/19
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|w/Daffo
|10/20
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|w/Daffo
|10/22
|Nashville, TN
|The End
|w/Daffo
|10/23
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|w/Daffo
|10/26
|Dallas, TX
|Club Dada
|w/Daffo
|10/27/24
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
|w/Daffo
|10/29
|Santa Fe, NM
|Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
|w/Daffo
|10/30
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|w/Daffo
|11/01
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom
|w/Daffo