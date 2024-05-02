Listen to the new album and read a track-by-track by No Sunshine Collective!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut album by Toronto-based punk rockers No Sunshine Collective ! The album is called Nothing Personal and features nine rocking new tracks. We caught up with vocalist and guitarist Steve Colucci to hear about each song. No Sunshine Collective will be playing their album release party at the Handlebar in Toronto on May 4 with Lovers , LyfeSk!llz , and Scoff . Nothing Personal will be out everywhere on May 4 via Cartridge Heart and you can pre-save it right here . Listen to the album and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Nothing Personal Track-by-Track Breakdown 1. Loose Ends.

Well, to be quite honest I was feeling pretty fucked up when I wrote Loose Ends. The lyrics are pretty dark. However this did help spawn the name for the band. I was laying in bed and thinking how dark the lyrics are - but relatable I'm sure; everyone feels down…And that's how I thought of the No Sunshine part (ie being in the dark times) - plus the collective cause we're all connected and all feel the same emotions at one point or another. But this song is basically about those overwhelming feelings during those dark days and expressing that emotion. It's dark but it rips and I love the song for that.

2. Sanctimony

I wrote this one about someone close to me who was sort of pissing me off. But it's also about being the little guy and coming out on top.

3. Old Radio

I wrote “Old Radio” one day when I was hanging at my friend’s house and her grandparents had an old radio from the ‘50s which inspired the song. I was writing a song a day at that point so this one came out pretty quick. Like the aesthetic of the actual radio this one has a ‘50s vibe but just punked up.

4. Goodbye Forever

This one was written around the same time as old radio and also has a 50's rock and roll vibe just punked up. I wanted it to sound like a fuzzy cloud of sonic bliss.

5. Have To Say

Probably one of my favorites, this one was kind of Pixies inspired (I love The Pixies) and it's basically about saying f you to anyone or anything that gets in your way.

6. Can't Be Bothered

I really really did not want to go to work one day and this song is about that. I'm not a money-centered person at all and sometimes just think the whole system is kind of bullshit when you think about what's really important in life and this song is about that. It's basically my fuck you to the man.

7. Crash Myself Into You

This one came up in my head while I was driving home one day and I pulled out the hand recorder and sang it in the car - I finished it later when I got home. It's only 36 seconds I believe. Kind of like “Have To Say” this one is about just pushing through anything and getting through to someone no matter the cost.

8. Dish Soap

I was doing dishes when I wrote this one (go figure). It's pretty tongue in cheek but can have a deeper meaning lyrically if you let it. Up to you.

9. Nothing Personal

This one I wrote when something didn't go my way. Nothing huge but it was just a bit annoying and this song came out - this one was more images in my head - sort of like a movie more than about anything I think. Sometimes I will write things and not know what I'm talking about till years later. This is one of those.