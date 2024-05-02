Sprints release two new songs

Sprints have released two new songs under the name Black Box Sessions. One song is a b-side called “Help Me, I’m Spiralling” and the other is a reimagined version of their song “Drones” which was originally released on their 2021 EP Manifesto. Both songs were recorded during the recording process for their debut full-length album Letter To Self which was released earlier this year. Sprints will be playing a handful of UK shows with IDLES this summer and will be playing Glastonbury in June. Check the tracks out below.