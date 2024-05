, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Me First and the gimme Gimmes have released a new single. This one is a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "Good for You." That's off Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Blow It…at Madison’s Quinceanera, which is out on June 14 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band will be touring Europe in the summer. You can hear the new song below.