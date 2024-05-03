Cavalera re-record Sepultura's 'Schizophrenia'

Cavalera, the band that includes Max and Iggor Cavalera, formerly of Sepultura is continuing their reissue campaign. Cavalera previously released re-recordings of the classic Sepultura albums Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation. The project is now continuing with the band re-recording Schizophrenia. That's out June 21st via Nuclear Blast Records. The band also includes Travis Stone (Pig Destroyer) on lead guitars and Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Max's son) on bass. You can see a promo live video released to promote the studio album, below.