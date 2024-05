20 hours ago by Em Moore

South London-based adults and Oxford-based Spank Hair have announced that they will be releasing a split together. It is called …in the big league and will be out on May 22 via Fika Recordings. One song by each band has been released - “trouble” by adults and “Cowboy Scene” by Spank Hair. adults released their album for everything, always in 2022. Spank Hair released See You in the Morning in 2022. Check out the songs below.